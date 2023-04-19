RTE Act school admission application process in T.N. to begin from April 20

April 19, 2023 02:31 am | Updated 02:32 am IST - CHENNAI

The application process in Tamil Nadu for entry-level classes in private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act will begin from April 20. The Directorate of Matriculation Schools has said that parents can apply online at www.rte.tnschools.gov.in till May 18.

Under the RTE Act, 25% of seats in entry-level classes in private schools have to be reserved for students from economically weaker sections of the society.

Parents can apply online from anywhere, and also approach the block or district level education department offices if they need assistance.

On May 21, a list of applications which have been accepted and the ones which have been rejected with reasons as to why, will be published online and in the respective schools on their notice boards.

In schools where the number of applications received are more than the seats available, applications will be selected through a draw of lots. The applicants finally chosen will have to be informed by May 24 and the admission process should be wrapped up by May 29.