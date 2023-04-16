ADVERTISEMENT

RSS takes out route march amidst heavy security in the city

April 16, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The route march took place for a stretch of nearly 3 km, starting from the Vivekananda Vidyalaya at Korattur

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister L. Murugan and members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh participating in the route march at Korattur in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The route march of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was held peacefully in the city and the nearby districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur on Sunday. Hundreds of volunteers, clad in khaki pants, white shirts and black caps, walked to the drum beats while shouting the slogan ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

The route march took place for a stretch of nearly 3 km, starting from the Vivekananda Vidyalaya at Korattur. Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan participated. The march saw the heavy presence of police personnel, who were posted throughout the interior streets of the locality.

A spokesperson of the RSS said volunteers from several Shakas, including Ambattur, T. Nagar, Velachery and Villivakkam, participated in the march, which ended with a public meeting at the venue. Similarly, the RSS took out route marches in Urappakkam, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Arakkonam, wherein hundreds of volunteers took part.

Tamil Nadu DGP C. Sylendra Babu had granted permission for the route marches to be carried out in 45 places across the State, with the direction to approach the District Commissioners of Police and Superintendent of Police for working out the route modalities.

The RSS, which was initially denied permission, was allowed to hold the route marches in the State after a Supreme Court order.

