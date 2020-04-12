RSS joins Chennai Corporation to distribute food, donates sanitisers, masks

The Rahstriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers are working in tandem with the Greater Chennai Corporation and are providing food to the needy sections of society across all 15 zones during the 21-day lockdown to prevent the outbreak of Covid19, an RSS volunteer said.

The organisation has recently partnered with feedmychennai.org that has been set up by a few corporate leaders, to provide fresh meals to daily wage earners who might go hungry during the lockdown, Chokkalingam, Chennai service coordinator, RSS said. He said they have also distributed 13,000 cooked packets.

Mr. Chokkalingam said a helpline for senior citizens - 044-35893020 - has also been set up, and have so far received over 280 calls with various requests including medicines, groceries and food.

He said the RSS has set up 67 centres and currently over 530 volunteers are engaged in distribution of food, masks, sanitisers, gloves, groceries to underprivileged sections of society. The organisation has also been providing masks to police personnel.