RSRM Hospital in Royapuram records zero maternal deaths since February

Rigorous implementation of standardised protocols and substantial investment in providing advanced care through a multidisciplinary team has enabled this achievement, says Health Secretary in a social media post

Published - August 12, 2024 10:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Raja Sir Ramaswamy Mudaliar (RSRM) Lying-in Hospital, Royapuram has recorded nil maternal deaths since February this year.

Health Secretary Supriya Sahu, who visited the hospital recently, congratulated the team for achieving zero maternal deaths for the past six months in a social media post. Rigorous implementation of standardised protocols and substantial investment in providing advanced care through a multidisciplinary team has enabled this achievement, she noted.

It may be recalled that the hospital that caters to a large segment of pregnant women in north Chennai had recorded nil maternal deaths from November 2022 to August 2023, except during March.

Shanthi K. Elango, superintendent, Government RSRM Lying-in Hospital, said there was a single death in January. “We have had zero maternal deaths from February till date. Compared to previous years, there was a drastic fall in the maternal mortality ratio at the hospital, leading to zero now. Maternal Mortality Ratio is one of the key health indicators that determines a State’s development. The health system aims at achieving zero mortality,” she said. The over 140-year-old hospital conducts 1,000 deliveries a month.

While the hospital has improved its infrastructure over the years, Dr. Shanthi said that a team approach, along with prompt management and timely decision-making, has helped them achieve nil maternal deaths. “We get specialist opinions from all fields and take a multidisciplinary approach for high-risk pregnant women. The support from the Blood Bank is also crucial,” she said.

