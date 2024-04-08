ADVERTISEMENT

Rs.1.63 crore cash seized near Neelangarai 

April 08, 2024 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A flying squad has seized Rs. 1.63 crore from four persons in a minivan who were carrying it on behalf of a cash management company.

Sources said the flying squad was checking vehicles including ambulance vans on East Coast Road in Vettuvankeni on Sunday evening. The squad headed by Balakrishnan intercepted a minivan belonging to a cash management company and four persons travelled in the vehicle. On enquiry, they told the squad and the police that they had collected from Tasmac outlets for remittance. They did not have mandatory permission from the Election Commission to transport the cash.

A senior officer said the cash management company has a tie-up with Tasmac and also undertakes the job of cash-filling. Though they have licence from the competent authorities to operate those activities, they should have obtained required permission from Election Commission for their operation since the model code of conduct is in place.

It is learnt that the company did not obtain the permission from Election Commission for nearly 30 vehicles. Only after this seizure, they woke up and rushed to Election Authorities for permission.

