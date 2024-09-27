ADVERTISEMENT

₹8 lakh robbed from vegetable merchant in Chennai

Updated - September 27, 2024 09:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Three unidentified men robbed a vegetable merchant of ₹8 lakh on Wall Tax Road on Thursday night while he was returning to Andhra Pradesh after collecting the money from the Koyambedu Market.

The complainant has been identified as Venkat Reddy from Andhra Pradesh who has been into wholesale business. He said that he came down to the city from Karnataka to collect money from people to whom he had supplied vegetables. On Thursday, after collecting ₹8 lakh, when he was returning to the Central Railway Station to board a train, three men waylaid him on Wall Tax Road and demanded money from him. As he refused, they threatened and snatched his bag containing cash, his watch and mobile phone.  

Further investigation is on. 

