RPO stresses importance of police verification in passport services

Regional Passport Officer S. Koventhan on Thursday attended the inaugural session of the event— ‘Latest developments in Police Verification procedures and practices for rendering passport services’— held at the Chennai City Police Commissionerate in Vepery.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Koventhan highlighted the importance of police verification in rendering passport services. He thanked Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal for organising the event. Over 160 police personnel of Chennai City Police, dealing with Passport Police Verification, attended the session.

Officials of RPO, Chennai, gave a detailed presentation to police officials on the latest procedures and guidelines for police verification reports.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch C. Mageshwari welcomed the gathering, FRRO P.Ve. Arunshakthikumar and other senior police and passport officials were present at the programme.