RPF woman constable attacked on running Chennai suburban train

Government Railway Police registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC and launched a manhunt to nab the suspect

R. Sivaraman CHENNAI
August 24, 2022 12:06 IST

A woman constable attached with Railway Protection Force(RPF) was attacked by a male passenger when she asked him to get down from the ladies coach on a suburban train on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at 8.35 p.m in a suburban train from Chengalpattu to Beach. Asirva, 29 and another constable were on escort duty on the train. A man, who was found in an inebriated condition, boarded the ladies coach.

Noticing him in the coach, the RPF constable Asirva told him to deboard in the next station and also advised him that he was not supposed to board the coach exclusively meant for women passengers. Unexpectedly, the man abused her and also indiscriminately attacked her questioning her why she asked him to deboard. Suddenly, he cut her neck and body using a sharp object.

Other passengers quickly came to her rescue and the man jumped from the train as it slowed down ahead of the next station and escaped. The injured RPF constable was rushed to a hospital.

Government Railway Police registered a case under section 307(Attempt to murder) of IPC and launched a manhunt to nab the suspect, said police.

