RPF traces bag containing jewellery left behind by commuter in Chennai suburban train

Swift action by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff helped a couple get back their bag which they left behind in a coach of the suburban train on Sunday.

The bag containing gold jewellery estimated at ₹5 lakh was handed back to the couple by the RPF Mambalam Station.

A senior security official of the RPF said Radhakrishnan and Sruthi, who are residents of Saidapet, were travelling in a suburban train proceeding towards Tambaram on Sunday morning. They got down in a hurry at the Saidapet railway station, leaving behind the bag in the train.

Immediately, the two informed the railway station master who alerted the RPF constable Mukesh Dayma. The RPF staff posted at the Guindy station found the bag containing the gold jewellery weighing nearly 115 g and returned it to the RPF Mambalam Station.

The RPF officer said more than 35 bags, which were lost in the trains, have been found this year and the RPF personnel have rescued 12 runaway children in the city.

