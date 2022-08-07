Chennai

RPF seizes ₹50 lakh cash from a train passenger in Chennai

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Egmore, seized more than ₹50 lakh in cash from a passenger during routine inspection on Sunday morning.

The RPF later handed over the seized amount of ₹51.88 lakh to the Income Tax Officer, Investigation Wing, Nungambakkam.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A senior official said the RPF personnel, during their routine inspection, checked the luggage of Kota Venkata Sandeep Kumar, a passenger travelling from Gudur to Chennai. They found the cash in a bag and Kumar could not account for the amount. The RPF staff seized the cash and detained the person at Egmore station.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later, RPF Inspector L.S. Sivanesan alerted the Income Tax Officer. The Income Tax department is investigating the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Chennai
economic offence/ tax evasion
railway
Read more...