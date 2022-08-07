RPF seizes ₹50 lakh cash from a train passenger in Chennai

Special Correspondent August 07, 2022 20:32 IST

RPF personnel found ₹51.88 lakh cash in the bag of a passenger travelling from Gudur to Chennai in an express train

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Egmore, seized more than ₹50 lakh in cash from a passenger during routine inspection on Sunday morning. The RPF later handed over the seized amount of ₹51.88 lakh to the Income Tax Officer, Investigation Wing, Nungambakkam. A senior official said the RPF personnel, during their routine inspection, checked the luggage of Kota Venkata Sandeep Kumar, a passenger travelling from Gudur to Chennai. They found the cash in a bag and Kumar could not account for the amount. The RPF staff seized the cash and detained the person at Egmore station. Later, RPF Inspector L.S. Sivanesan alerted the Income Tax Officer. The Income Tax department is investigating the case.



