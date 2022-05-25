RPF personnel rescue child which lost its way at Central

Special Correspondent May 25, 2022 23:03 IST

The child had slipped away and the RPF personnel alerted child help desk

A one-year-old boy, who went missing at the Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Chennai Central Railway Station, was rescued and handed over to the parents by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) within half an hour on Wednesday morning. A senior official of the RPF said the couple Govinda Kumar and Gruha Latha of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh was waiting to travel with their boy in the Vijayawada Jan Shatabdi Express at the Central station on Wednesday morning. When the parents were watching the display board, the boy moved to Gate No. 4 where the RPF personnel noticed him. Meanwhile, the parents frantically started searching for their child. The RPF personnel alerted the child help desk and the GRP personnel. Based on the closed circuit television cameras installed at the station, the RPF personnel identified the parents and handed over the child to them.



