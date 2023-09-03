HamberMenu
RPF personnel has fatal fall from train

September 03, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel was killed after he fell from a suburban train at Basin Bridge railway station on Sunday. The Government Railway Police (GRP) of Central Station has filed a case and is investigating. 

A senior official of the GRP said B. Dhiraj Kumar, a native of Jharkhand, was working in the RPF and was posted at the Basin Bridge railway station. On Sunday, Dhiraj was coming to the station from Annanur in a suburban train, and when he tried to get down at the station, he accidentally fell down in the track. In the accident, one leg and his hand were severed, and he was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital. However, he died within a few hours. The GRP has kept the body in the hospital for postmortem.

