RPF’s flash mob drives home the message on COVID-19

Impressive effort: The all-women RPF flash mob performing at Chennai Central Railway Station.

CHENNAI

09 May 2021 23:29 IST

The all-women team caught the attention of passengers at Chennai Central

The sprawling hall at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central Railway Station became the stage for an all-women flash mob of the Railway Protection Force (RPF). They danced to Dhee’s hit song Enjoy Enjaami, similar to the Kerala doctors’ dancing to Rasputin song on Saturday.

The team from the RPF Assistant Security Office of Arakkonam along with Government Railway Police (GRP) organised the flash mob to create awareness on personal etiquette to prevent COVID-19 and won the hearts of the audience with their dance performance.

A senior official of Southern Railway said the team had performed a dance drama with one constable wearing a COVID-19 helmet at Egmore railway station. The dance drama emphasised the need for vaccination, proper wearing of masks, maintaining physical distance and washing hands regularly with soap and water to beat the pandemic.

Plans were afoot to organise such programmes at important railway stations in the city, an RPF official added.