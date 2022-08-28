RPF detains a passenger from Maharashtra, seizes ₹37 lakh cash

The passenger had reportedly hidden ₹17 lakh cash in his jacket

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 28, 2022 20:27 IST

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Chennai division, during routine checking, seized ₹37 lakh in cash from a passenger on Sunday.

A senior official of the RPF said a team led by inspector Madhusudan Reddy was carrying out routine checking in Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station. While inspecting a coach of the train to New Jalpaiguri, the team noticed a 30-year-old to be possessing some suspicious items in the bag and on inspection found ₹20 lakh cash.

The RPF team identified the passenger as A. Anandrao Shinde of Maharashtra. The RPF team found ₹17 lakh cash hidden in his jacket. During inquiry, he was not able to give proper answer or show any valid documents for carrying the cash. The seized cash the suspect were handed over to the Income Tax officials.

