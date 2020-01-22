RPF constable saves passenger at Chennai’s Egmore station

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable saved a passenger who was about to fall from a moving train while trying to board it at Chennai Egmore Railway Station on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, RPF head constable D. Vijayakumar, was on duty on platform number 8, and was monitoring the movement of passengers.

The passenger was about to fall while trying to board after the train had begun to move, and the constable manged to push him into the coach https://t.co/clVoam3CY7 pic.twitter.com/iU85pwdQCb — The Hindu - Chennai (@THChennai) January 22, 2020

Around 6.45 a.m, Train number 12164 Chennai Egmore-Dadar Express was leaving the platform. “A man carrying a hand bag and backpack, who had arrived after the train started moving, ran towards the general coach on the rear side of the train. He tried to board it, but he slipped and was about to fall into the gap. He somehow managed to pull himself up and I pushed him inside the coach,” said Mr. Vijaya Kumar, who has 21 years of service.

Subsequently, fellow passengers pulled the chain and stopped the train. “The passenger was shaken by the incident. I did not even ask his name or phone number. He thanked me profusely for saving his life,” the constable said.

“Many passengers arrive late and try to get into the train. This leads to accidents. The passenger would have lost his legs or his life if I was not there on the platform. I am just happy that I performed my duty,” he said.