Royapuram zone to see largest eviction

7,373 street vendors identified

The Chennai Corporation has asked all vending committees to finalise demarcation of boundaries of the vending zones by month end.

After the second meeting of the town-vending committees, the list of vending zones has been sent to Ripon Buildings, but several zones have not been clearly demarcated by the town-vending committees, pointing to the lack of public consultation in the neighbourhoods.

The Corporation has already directed town-vending committees in all 15 zones to find alternative space for street vendors, check feasibility of the allotment of alternative spaces and assess the hindrance caused to pedestrians and residents.

Trouble for pedestrians?

But the town-vending committees have not assessed the hindrance that might be caused to pedestrians in the area.

The largest number of vendors will be evicted from the roads of the Royapuram zone.

The Corporation has identified 7,373 street vendors in the zone.

Roads and footpaths in the area will soon be cleared of encroachments.

Street vendors in the “no-vending zones” are likely to be evicted by the Corporation, based on the orders of the town-vending committees of all 15 zones, in a few days.

