Royal Enfield opts for dry wash of bikes

As the city is reeling under water crisis, motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield has adopted dry wash system at all its service centres in the city, saving about 18 lakh litres of water a month.

There are 20 Royal Enfield service centres in Chennai and on an average 50 bikes are serviced in every centre on a daily basis.

“We were trying this for the past two years. We have piloted this initiative in Chennai owing to the water scarcity and we plan to take this to other cities in the State as well,” said Shaji Koshy, Royal Enfield, head-India Business.

He said dry wash was a great technological advancement, which reduced water consumption without compromising on wash quality and also reduces the servicing time.

60 litres needed

Approximately 60 litres of water is needed to service and clean a bike.

David Thomas, service manager, Rudraa Motors, said people had adopted this method abroad to save water.

“Foam is sprayed on the vehicle with air pressure to remove dirt. It is then wiped and cleaned,” he said. J. Rajkumar known as Jeep Raj, business head for Rudraa Motors and also member of Madras Bulls Motorcycling Club, said all the dealers in South India are using foam wash. “We have been getting mixed response from customers. Many prefer water wash. However, we have no other option as there is a shortage of water,” he said.