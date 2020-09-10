Rowdy hacked to death in Pulianthope

Eight persons surrender before the Red Hills police; sent to Basin Bridge station

A 34-year-old history sheeter was hacked to death by a gang in Pulianthope on Tuesday night. Eight persons surrendered before the police on Wednesday in connection with the crime.

The victim has been identified as E. Ramesh Babu, 34, who had several criminal cases, including that of murder, pending against him.

While he was walking towards his home at 9.30 p.m. on Tuesday, a gang of five persons surrounded him at Gurusamy Nagar and attacked him indiscriminately with knives. On information, the Basin Bridge police registered a case and launched a manhunt for the suspects with the help of CCTV footage.

The CCTV grabs showed Ramesh Babu being hacked to death by the gang, which then fled.

Meanwhile, eight men surrendered at the Red Hills police station and were handed over to the Basin Bridge police. Their names were given as Vijayakumar, 31, Sarathkumar, 30, Surya, 26, Rakesh Kumar, 25, Sathya, 24, Sankar, 40, Abinesh, 24, and Vigneshkumar.