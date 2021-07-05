Rowdy arrested under Pocso Act

CHENNAI

05 July 2021 00:26 IST

The police arrested a 21-year-old rowdy under the Pocso Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl and forcing her to stay with him for six months in Kasimedu. His mother was also arrested for not informing the police.

The police said Desappan alias Lokesh of Kasi Puram in Kasimedu has several cases against him, including for murder and extortion. He met a 14-year-old girl in Madurai while he went there on a pilgrimage in 2018. Six months ago, he brought the girl to Chennai and made her stay with him.

He sexually assaulted the girl and she became pregnant. Neighbours, who came to know about this, informed the officials from the Social Defence Department.

Accompanied by the police, the officials checked Desappan’s house and rescued the girl. Dasappan was arrested. His mother Geetha was also arrested.

The two have been remanded in judicial custody.

(Childline operates a toll-free helpline 1098 for children in distress.)