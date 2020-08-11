Row over Tangedco giving individual connections under bulk tariff

CHENNAI

11 August 2020 00:33 IST

Experts say the decision is contradictory to the 2017 tariff order

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd.’s (Tangedco) move allowing individual service connection to each dwelling unit for residential projects of certain government agencies by charging tariff under “bulk supply” category, has raised eyebrows among a section of experts who say it is contradictory to the 2017 tariff order.

“Representations have been received from various government agencies viz., Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation Ltd. (TNPHC) and Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) under Tamil Nadu Government Residential Housing Scheme for Rental Purpose (TNGRHS) requesting Tangedco to effect individual service connections to each dwelling unit instead of single-point supply for their administrative convenience,” a memo issued by the State utility on August 4 said.

In the circular, Tangedco said by order of its chairman and managing director, it has approved the request to effect individual service connections under low-tension tariff I–C to each dwelling unit of the agencies. It said they have to bear the total cost of extension including the cost of distribution transformers along with the structures. As per the 2017 tariff order, approved by Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC), low-tension tariff I-C is applicable for bulk supply for residential colonies of employees such as railway colonies, plantation worker colonies, defence colonies, police quarters, and the residential quarters of Kudankulam nuclear power project.

Single-point supply to the cooperative group housing society and for the residential purpose of employees as specified in “The Electricity (Removal of difficulties) Eighth Order 2005”, also comes under the low tension tariff I-C. The tariff for this category is a flat ₹4.60 per unit along with a fixed charge of ₹60 per month. There is no concession of [free] 100 units or the different slabs for this category. “The 2017 tariff order is very clear about the category of customers to which low tension tariff I-C is applicable, without any ambiguity. To apply that tariff for individual service is contradictory,” advocate Vijay Anand said.

“If the supply is effected to the individual dwelling or service connection, instead of bulk supply, only LT tariff I-A will kick in and LT tariff I-C cannot be applied. Whether if it is a tenant or a owner of the house, only LT tariff I-A will apply for individual service connections,” P. Muthusamy, former TNERC director (engineering) said.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary, Coimbatore Consumer Cause, pointed out that giving nod for individual connections and collecting bulk tariff is against what is approved by the TNERC in its tariff order.

A senior official of the Tangedco confirmed the issue of circular and said it would cause confusion for local officials in granting the connections and determining the applicable tariff.