Row over students sporting beard

The principal of Vysya College of Education at Masinaickenpatti in Salem district has filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking police protection after some Muslim organisations reportedly threatened the institution of dire consequences if it insisted that students should not sport a beard.

According to petitioner P. Venkatesan, the institution instructed its students to come to class clean shaven to maintain decorum. Members of the Tamil Nadu Muslim League and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi took exception to this and began issuing threats to the institution.

Asserting that the college did not discriminate between students on the basis of their religion or caste, the principal said there were attempts to paint the institution with a communal colour, though it had only decided to implement a code of conduct to inculcate discipline among students.

“To ensure the safety and security of students studying in the college and for the staff, it is just and necessary to provide round-the-clock police protection in the college. Having no other option, the petitioner is approaching this honourable court for appropriate remedies,” the principal’s petition read.