‘Route thala’ clash: three students held

February 15, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Railway police (GRP) arrested three college students and booked 50 other students in connection with a ‘route thala’ clash between groups of two colleges at the Pattaravakkam Railway Station near Ambattur on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, groups of students from the Presidency College and the Pachaiyappas College were travelling on an EMU train headed from Tiruttani to Chennai Central Railway Station.

When the train reached the Pattaravakkam Railway Station, a clash broke out, with students pelting stones and empty beer bottles at each other, besides abusing one another.

On seeing the clash, the passengers waiting at the railway station had to run for safety. The commuters later told police that the clash was over after the train moved from the station.

The issue came to light after some passengers travelling on another train took videos of the clash between the students.

The GRP, Perambur, nabbed three students. Police said the clash occurred as a retaliation when the evening college students were returning home from their college.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), GRP K. Ramesh said, “We have nabbed three students and identified at 10 others. We are searching for 50 more students whose identities are not known. We have written letters to the Presidency College and Pachaiyappas College seeking the dismissal of the students. We have sought the details of students who are travelling by train.”

