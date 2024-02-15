GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Route thala’ clash: three students held

February 15, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Railway police (GRP) arrested three college students and booked 50 other students in connection with a ‘route thala’ clash between groups of two colleges at the Pattaravakkam Railway Station near Ambattur on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, groups of students from the Presidency College and the Pachaiyappas College were travelling on an EMU train headed from Tiruttani to Chennai Central Railway Station.

When the train reached the Pattaravakkam Railway Station, a clash broke out, with students pelting stones and empty beer bottles at each other, besides abusing one another.

On seeing the clash, the passengers waiting at the railway station had to run for safety. The commuters later told police that the clash was over after the train moved from the station.

The issue came to light after some passengers travelling on another train took videos of the clash between the students.

The GRP, Perambur, nabbed three students. Police said the clash occurred as a retaliation when the evening college students were returning home from their college.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), GRP K. Ramesh said, “We have nabbed three students and identified at 10 others. We are searching for 50 more students whose identities are not known. We have written letters to the Presidency College and Pachaiyappas College seeking the dismissal of the students. We have sought the details of students who are travelling by train.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.