Round-the-clock chest pain clinic launched at RGGGH

Nurses attending on a patient and checking his ECG at the recently-inaugurated chest pain clinic at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

ECG, ECHO and cardiac enzymes test were available at the clinic based on which treatment will be decided

Considering the need to diagnose heart attacks early without any delay, the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) has established a round-the-clock chest pain clinic. Any person experiencing chest pain can walk into the clinic that is equipped with ECG, Echocardiogram and emergency medicines.

“Till now, persons experiencing symptoms of chest pain approached the casualty ward and consulted the casualty medical officer. An ECG is taken, and the opinion of a physician or cardiologist, who comes to the casualty, is sought. Based on this, the patient is shifted for ECHO or for further management and review. The casualty being a common pooling area, we did not want any delay in diagnosing them as the golden period is crucial,” E. Theranirajan, dean of RGGGH, said.

From now, any patient with chest pain can approach the clinic bypassing all routine formalities anytime during the day. A cardiologist, nursing staff and an ECG technician would be available round-the-clock at the clinic set up on the ground floor of Tower-2.

He added that ECG, ECHO and cardiac enzymes test were available at the clinic based on which treatment would be decided.

“A battery-operated vehicle with a stretcher has been stationed near the clinic. We can shift the patient to the cardiac intensive care unit in five minutes. We have an observation room at the clinic so that immediate treatment can be started in case of an emergency. Seeing a cardiologist could make a lot of difference as we can initiate treatment in the golden period,” he added.

On the day of launch on Thursday, 12 patients walked into the clinic of which six had cardiac issues. “One of them had extensive anterolateral infarction and five had unstable angina,” he said.

With this clinic, myocardial infarctions can be identified without delay in the golden hour so that appropriate interventional/medical treatment including primary angioplasty can be initiated, doctors said. “Early diagnosis and prompt treatment will help reduce mortality,” he said.

The hospital has displayed sign boards for the clinic, which was inaugurated by Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.