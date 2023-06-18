Round Table organises Chennai sightseeing trip for underprivileged children of Jharkand

June 18, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

A group of 10 underprivileged children from Jharkand visited Chennai on a sightseeing trip on Saturday. The trip, organised by the Madras Anchorage Round Table 100 and Dhanbad Round Table 342, was aimed at providing underprivileged childen a chance to visit new cities and gain experience.

The event “Flight of Fantasy” marks the Round Table’s fourth project and the Dhanbad Round Table’s first. Accompanied by representatives of the two organizations, the children boarded an early morning flight to Chennai from Kolkata and spent the day visiting the Snow Kingdom and an aquarium. The day ended with the children spending time on the beach, returning to Dhanbad via Kolkata on Sunday.

“Witnessing the sheer delight on the children’s faces brings us immense joy. Through this initiative, we aim to inspire and motivate these young minds to dream big and aspire for greatness in their lives,” said Tr. Vipul Jain, chairman, Madras Anchorage Round Table 100.

Tr. Sarabjeet Singh, chairman, Dhanbad Round Table 342, expressed his happiness at the success of their first “Flight of Fantasy” event. “This experience will always be special and we are grateful to have contributed to making the children’s dreams possible”, he said.