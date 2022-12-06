50 HIV-positive children get educational scholarships

December 06, 2022 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Community Health Education Society (CHES), a non-profit, on Tuesday launched ‘Project Bhavishya’ to provide educational and medical support worth ₹8 lakh to 50 HIV-positive children at Sakthi Illam, an orphanage in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scheme, launched in association with non-profits Round Table India and Ladies Circle India, entails scholarships and stationary kits for children studying in schools and colleges and pursuing vocational courses. Through this, the children would also be given medicines.

Dr. Karthikeyan, District Program Manager, Tamil Nadu AIDS Control Society, and Kousalya, director, Positive Women Network, were present at the event. ‘Project Bhavishya’ is supported by a US-based marketing firm RR Donelly.