Chennai

Rotary Foundation award for CM

The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International has conferred the Paul Harris Fellow recognition on Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, according to an official release.

The Chicago-headquartered foundation recognises personalities who are serving humanity in the fields of drinking water supply, health, disease control, women and children, environment and world peace, as a ‘Paul Harris Fellow’.

The release said information about the recognition was communicated by Information Minister Kadambur C. Raju.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 11, 2020 12:06:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/rotary-foundation-award-for-cm/article32047606.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY