Rotary Foundation award for CM

The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International has conferred the Paul Harris Fellow recognition on Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, according to an official release.

The Chicago-headquartered foundation recognises personalities who are serving humanity in the fields of drinking water supply, health, disease control, women and children, environment and world peace, as a ‘Paul Harris Fellow’.

The release said information about the recognition was communicated by Information Minister Kadambur C. Raju.