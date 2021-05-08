‘Rotary Feeds’ to offer 30,000 provision kits

Rotary District 3232 has found two distribution partners to identify the beneficiaries

Rotary District 3232 with its 130 Clubs has launched ‘Rotary Feeds’, an initiative to distribute provision kits to workers in the unorganised sector, across Chennai, who may be without jobs, and therefore could do with some support.

S. Muthupalaniappan, governor of Rotary District 3232, says: “The idea is to mobilise funds through Rotarians and non-Rotarians — at the corporate and individual levels — to pack kits containing essentials. We have already raised funds for 10,000 kits and started their distribution having given away around 300 kits. From the week starting May 10, we will distribute around 2,000 provision kits every day. In three weeks, we would have managed to distribute 30,000 kits. Muthupalaniappan elaborates: “After the kit is packed, it would reach the right beneficiary, with their name specified. The kits would not be handed to anyone found on the road. Migrant workers who would not have a ration card and the attendant benefits is one of the target groups. Auto and cab drivers and saloon workers and others who may be without jobs due to restrictions imposed to check the second wave will also be part of the focus. The Government is providing relief and we want to add to that.”

To identify the beneficiaries, Rotary 3232 has enlisted the support of distribution partners: Equitas and Bharathi Seva Sangam (BSS).

“During the first wave of the pandemic, BSS distributed more than 10 lakh food packets through Greater Chennai Corporation in a programme called Feed Chennai,” he points out.

Worth around ₹1,000 each, the kits are packed with grocery items sufficient for a 15-day period, says Muthupalaniappan, adding: “If the lockdown extends, we would slightly cut down on the items and supply it to the same people to cover a couple of more weeks.” The sourcing and packing is being carried by Arusuvai Arasu at a subsidised rate, with a 250-member workforce that is “trained in this work”.

The kits would be delivered to beneficiaries identified through Equitas and BSS.

“Besides, if a corporate house, a residents’ association or any other organisation identifies the beneficiaries and sponsors the amount, we will have the kits delivered to them. The only condition is that the number of kits be more than 200.”

If the kits sought are fewer, they pick them up at a collection point in Rajabadhar Street in T. Nagar. “We are trying to identify three to four other locations as collection points.”

If a corporate wants to distribute 1000 kits and also know where they have been distributed, that documentation can be provided, he adds. For further details, contact Rtn Ramesh, district secretary, at 94453 55555