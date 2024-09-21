Rotary Excellence Award for Education held at Chennai’s Ethiraj College honours 100 teachers

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday (September 20, 2024) said as many as 1,100 teachers in the State have been trained to teach emotional well-being to students under the government’s special guidance. He was speaking at the Rotary Excellence Award for Education conducted at Ethiraj College in Chennai.

Rotary International District 3233 organised the award function to honour 100 teachers of various government, aided, and corporation schools in the city for their outstanding contribution to the field of education. Additionally, eight colleges from Chennai that ranked in the top 100 of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) were also awarded.

Mr. Poyyamozhi emphasised the significant role of teachers in the development of every individual and the overall growth of the society. He lauded Rotary International for its continuous contribution to the field of education and the efforts it has taken to improve school infrastructure for students.

He also highlighted the State government’s initiative to train 1,100 teachers under its special guidance to teach emotional well-being to students. He further mentioned that a government order has been issued to include children with intellectual disabilities in “kalaipanpattu kondattam,” a cultural event organised by the State government for school students.

Speaking at the event, C.K. Ranganathan, CMD, Cavincare Pvt Ltd, urged teachers to inculcate the quality of emotional intelligence among students.

The colleges honoured at the event included Loyola College, Ethiraj College for Women, Stella Maris College, Madras Christian College, Madras School of Social Work, Women’s Christian College, Queen Mary’s College, and Guru Nanak College.

I. Paranthaman, MLA of Egmore constituency, M. Muruganandam, director-elect, Rotary International, and Mahaveer Bothra, Governor of Rotary International District 3233, were among those present at the event.

