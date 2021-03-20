Chennai

Rotary Club will aid government’s vaccination drive

The Rotary Club of Madras (RCM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Health Department to support and strengthen the government’s COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The pact was signed by club president Kapil Chitale and Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan on March 17. The MoU assigned RCM as the Nodal Rotary Club to coordinate Rotary India’s assistance with the government’s vaccination drive through its affiliate/sister entities, charitable trusts, fellow Rotary Clubs and partnering corporates, a press release said.

RCM will donate two 14-foot refrigerated vaccine trucks, two eight-foot refrigerated vaccine trucks, 10 ice-lined refrigerators, 10 deep freezers and 1,000 vaccine carriers.

The Health Secretary agreed to consider empanelling government approved hospitals and medical centres run by Rotary Clubs and Rotarians, along with other suggested measures, to increase Rotary’s involvement in the vaccination drive, the release said.

