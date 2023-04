April 25, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Rotary Club of Chennai IT City presented Lifetime Achievement Awards for Vocational Charter to Padma Bhushan awardee Sudha Ragunathan and R. Vijayakumar, senior consultant nephrologist, Kaliappa Renal Centre. The awards were presented by T.S. Surendran, chairman and head, department of paediatric ophthalmology, Sankara Nethralaya and C. Senthilnathan, president, Rotary Club of Chennai IT city.