Rotary Club offers course in AC service

The Rotary Club of Madras Marina will organise a workshop to impart training in air-conditioning and refrigeration services at Vocational Training Centre (VTC) in R.A. Puram.
The course will be a one-year programme approved by the Directorate of Employment and Training, the Department of Labour and Employment, Government of Tamil Nadu, with a guaranteed employment on course completion and for students from economically disadvantaged background, according to a release.
It will be offered free of cost with a set of uniform and industrial safety shoes. The centre was started in 2016-2017 and has trained 82 students so far. This year, they plan to admit 48 students for air-conditioning and refrigeration course which will be an intensive course for nine months and a subsequent three-month internship with AC dealers.
The plan is to start a new course in “Basic electrical & electronics and appliance repairs” shortly. The centre is planning to provide CAD/CAM training course and Tally course which are in good demand in the market.
For details, contact: 9841927219 / 8056012478 / 0442435 0956
