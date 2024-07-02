ADVERTISEMENT

Rotary Club of T. Nagar distributes 101 autorickshaws to women

Published - July 02, 2024 06:40 pm IST - Chennai

In the next year, the Rotary Club plans to train 200 more women with 100 new autorickshaws

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Rotary Club of T. Nagar distributing the autorickshaws in Chennai. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Rotary Club of T. Nagar distributed 101 pink autorickshaws to women in Chennai recently.

Rotary District Governor Mahaveer Bothra distributed the vehicles. Over the past three years, 101 pink autorickshaws have been provided. Over 200 women from economically weak backgrounds were selected initially. Out of whom, 100 were selected for the project.

About 50% of the cost of the autorickshaw are borne by the members and through corporate social responsibility contributions, and the balance is paid through loans that will be repaid with nominal interest within three years. The monthly maintenance charge for the autorickshaws is also borne by the club. Similarly, in the next year, the Rotary Club plans to train 200 more women with 100 new autorickshaws

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US