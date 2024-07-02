GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rotary Club of T. Nagar distributes 101 autorickshaws to women

In the next year, the Rotary Club plans to train 200 more women with 100 new autorickshaws

Published - July 02, 2024 06:40 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Rotary Club of T. Nagar distributing the autorickshaws in Chennai.

Members of the Rotary Club of T. Nagar distributing the autorickshaws in Chennai. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Rotary Club of T. Nagar distributed 101 pink autorickshaws to women in Chennai recently.

Rotary District Governor Mahaveer Bothra distributed the vehicles. Over the past three years, 101 pink autorickshaws have been provided. Over 200 women from economically weak backgrounds were selected initially. Out of whom, 100 were selected for the project.

About 50% of the cost of the autorickshaw are borne by the members and through corporate social responsibility contributions, and the balance is paid through loans that will be repaid with nominal interest within three years. The monthly maintenance charge for the autorickshaws is also borne by the club. Similarly, in the next year, the Rotary Club plans to train 200 more women with 100 new autorickshaws

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.