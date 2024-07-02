Rotary Club of T. Nagar distributes 101 autorickshaws to women

The Rotary Club of T. Nagar distributed 101 pink autorickshaws to women in Chennai recently.

Rotary District Governor Mahaveer Bothra distributed the vehicles. Over the past three years, 101 pink autorickshaws have been provided. Over 200 women from economically weak backgrounds were selected initially. Out of whom, 100 were selected for the project.

About 50% of the cost of the autorickshaw are borne by the members and through corporate social responsibility contributions, and the balance is paid through loans that will be repaid with nominal interest within three years. The monthly maintenance charge for the autorickshaws is also borne by the club. Similarly, in the next year, the Rotary Club plans to train 200 more women with 100 new autorickshaws