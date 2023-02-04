Rotary Club of Organ Donation: Born in Chennai, operating from a virtual address

February 04, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST

Recently, members of the Rotary Club of Organ Donation met up with Stephanie A Urchick president-nominee of Rotary International for 2024-25 in a Zoom meeting room.

As moderator of the session, Anil Srivatsa (president of RC — Organ Donation) introduced Nandakumar N, president Rotary District 3232 ahead of everybody else.

“Feel at home in this club in your district,” he told Nandakumar.

Rotary Club of Organ Donation was birthed by Rotary District 3232 (also known as Rotary Club of Madras).

The air got lighter when Anil introduced one member: “Another big shoutout from Down Under. I didn’t expect her to be here, but Dominika is here. I think she is playing a big role in the conference leading up in Melbourne. Thanks for finding your time here.”

“Good morning! I am in Jamaica,” Dominika piped up.

“You are in Jamaica! Well, showoff!” Anil responded.

Ripples of laughter spread across the Zoom room.

Though it bears a Chennai stamp, the Rotary Club of Organ Donation cannot be tethered down to one geography.

An eClub, it has members from various climes.

The cosmopolitanism of the Club stood out in bold relief as Anil started trotting out the names of the all the participants, along with their addresses.

The club was essentially launched on the road, on March 11 (World Kidney Day), 2022. Anil shares an image of Rotary International president Shekhar Mehta inaugurating the club en route to the airport to board a plane.

Interestingly, the Club president Anil himself has been on the road for almost the entire duration of the Club’s first year, undertaking a globe-trotting drive to meet Rotary Clubs across the world and drum up awareness about this cause-based club.

Thrust areas

On the 9to5 agenda on the table, the Club would focus hugely on creating social awareness around organ donations. An equally important space is being allocated to policy issues around organ donation.

In India, battles on legal ground have to be undertaken to ensure racketeering in organ donation — which, Anil notes, makes up a small percentage — does not affect the honest players as they seek to receive organs in time, through altruistic donors.

“Organ donation stands on three strong pillars — the legal pillar, the medical pillar and the social pillar. The medical pillar is sorted. The legal pillar and the social pillar need sorting. There is too much knee-jerk reaction to that two to three percent — let us say, even 10 percent — racketeering that happens, and that affects the 90 percent. If you make it easy for the 90 per cent, even those 10 percent will not happen.”

Anil draws attention to how the judiciary has been striking positive blows in favour of hassle-free organ-donation processes, in response to public interest litigations. There are still more battles to be waged, he adds.

Storytelling works

During the Zoom meeting, Stephanie drew attention to one member of the Rotary Club of Organ Donation, Maryann Manasseh for her inspiring story.

From Chennai, Maryann is married to Sumeer Kumar, who has had a kidney transplant twice, going in for a cadaver organ transplant the first time around. And the second time around, he received it from a live donor — his friend Prasanth.

Maryann notes there are many altruistic donors, but these stories are not told as often as they should be.

Three months after his second transplant, Sumeer took part in a marathon just because Maryann was associated with it.

Maryann and Summer go to school and college students and talk about how kidney disease can be prevented.

Anil himself has a personal story to tell, having been a kidney donor to his brother.

Powerful ambassador

The Rotary Club of Organ Donation has a powerful ambassador in actress Revathi, already admired for how she has been supporting the cause for years.

Pilot project

The Rotary Club or Organ Donation is working on a pilot project, one that seeks to reach underprivileged women and children.

Anil explains: “As a pilot, we want to do 100 free transplants for 100 women and children who are underprivileged but have legal donors. It is called LIFTUP, an acronym for Life Increasing Funded Transplant for the Underprivileged. We have already made the global grant application seeking funding from the Rotary Foundation. For now, we are going to do it in Bengaluru. We have two hospital-partners — Manipal Hospital and Astra — with who we have negotiated prices. Since they have a network around the country, we will expand it once we find the pilot doing well.”

Why Rotary District 3232?

Anil Srivatsa has been part of Rotary Clubs in Bengaluru, and is on first-name terms with members of Rotary Clubs across the world (he has met many of them on a global roadtrip), and that prompts a question. Why did he along with another founding member choose Rotary District 3232 to birth Rotary Club of Organ Donation?

“To be a club, you need to belong to a district. As a virtual club, I had the option of belonging to any district in the world that I wanted to.

To birth a club, you need a supportive environment. To birth a club that is cause-based and the cause being a taboo in India because nobody wants to deal with it — that in itself is an issue here. I had found the Rotary Club of Madras very supportive in my earlier campaigns, and when I told them that I wanted to start a cause-based club, and asked if they would be my sponsor, they willingly and readily agreed.”

‘Goals are global in focus’

Anil Srivatsa underlines that having members across the world on board enables the Rotary Club of Organ Donation to distill best practices in those countries into its processes.

“We have members from eight countries. We have a member who is a transplant surgeon from a country called Belize: It is one of the Caribbean nations south of Mexico. That country has just one transplant surgeon for the entire nation. He is a member of that Club. We are hoping to help the least, improve their transplant programme by using our doctors in India who are members of this Club to start an education programme to train their doctors.”

Anil notes that though India would be a major focus area, the Club’s goals are global in nature.

