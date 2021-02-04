Rotary Club of Madras to partner with govt. in vaccination drive

Rotary Club of Madras (RCM) is partnering with the State government in the COVID-19 vaccination drive.
Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, in a letter to president of RCM Kapil Chitale, said while the State had made all arrangements for ensuring smooth receipt and delivery of vaccines, RCM’s willingness to support and augment the efforts was welcome. It would assist the government with last-mile delivery, procurement and delivery of vaccines and suitable cold chain equipment. The club would also assist in effective vaccine management up to the point of service delivery and strengthen logistics services as the nodal agency and coordinate on behalf of Rotary Clubs in Tamil Nadu, according to a press release.
The Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine and Joint Director of Immunisation would provide required information and coordinate from the government’s end. Gauthamadas, chairman, special projects-pandemic and disaster mitigation of RCM, would collaborate with K. Vinay Kumar, joint director of immunisation.
The government had partnered with RCM in phase-II of red measles vaccination programme in 1985, prompting Rotary International to appoint RCM as the nodal club to kick off the polio plus programme in India, the release said.
