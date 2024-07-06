Rotary Club of Madras launches cervical cancer awareness programme

The Rotary Club of Madras has launched an initiative aimed at eradicating HPV-related cervical cancer at the Shrine Velankanni School in T. Nagar here.

A press release said the programme would promote awareness regarding cervical cancer prevention and HPV vaccination among adolescent girls and their families using school-based or community-based programmes.

Sangeetha Viswanathan, chairperson of Cancer Prevention and Care, said: “A combined strategy of universal HPV vaccination of girls aged nine and above, along with widespread cervical cancer screening of at-risk women, is the only proven way to reduce the incidence and mortality associated with this disease.” As many as 1,000 free vaccinations will be done through the programme, she added.

Chella Krishna, Rotary Club of Madras President, said: “Given that it is the second most common cancer in women, and a preventable one at that, it becomes an extremely relevant programme for an organisation such as ours.”

