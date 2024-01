January 30, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Rotary Club of Madras conferred the ‘For the Sake of Honour Award 2023-2024’ on Suchitra K. Ella, co-founder and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech International Limited, on Tuesday. Under her leadership, Bharat Biotech has filed 433 patents, holds 145 granted patents and developed 19 vaccines, including COVAXIN, for worldwide use. Ravi Sundaresan, president, Rotary Club of Madras, was present on the occasion, according to a press release.