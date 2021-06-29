Rotary Club of Madras donates COVID-19 medical relief worth ₹2.30 crore

Private transport operators donate ₹1 crore to Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund

The Rotary Club of Madras has handed over COVID-19 relief materials, valued around ₹2.30 crore, to the State government. The letter to distribute medical equipment and other materials was handed over to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Tuesday by Rotary Club of Madras president Kapil Chitale.

The relief materials were procured through corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds and donations from the club members.

As part of the assistance programme, the Rotary Club had provided logistical support to the State administration by making available refrigerated trucks and vehicles for helping in the safe transportation of COVID-19 vaccines. Also, 16 refrigerators and 1,000 vaccine carriers have been distributed.

The Rotary Club of Madras, in association with the Greater Chennai Corporation, was involved in conducting more than 40 vaccination camps, helping administer 8,000 persons with vaccines. The camps were organised with the help of a mobile vaccination unit, which was fully fitted to reach out to residents and differently abled persons. The ESIC hospital was provided with two oxygen generators. The club has planned to donate another oxygen generator to a district hospital soon.

Keeping in mind the third wave of COVID-19, the Rotary Club has donated a high-end ventilator to the Childs Trust Hospital, and another would soon be donated to the Institute of Child Health, Egmore.

The various private transport operators, comprising of the IRTT Alumni Association, Tamil Nadu Automobiles Association, Tamil Nadu Omni Bus Owners’ Association, Chennai Lorry Owners’ Association and other transport operators, collected ₹1 crore and donated the amount to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. Transport Minister R.S. Rajakannappan met the Chief Minister and presented the cheque. Tamil Nadu Automobiles Association president Rajavel was also present.