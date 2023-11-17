Rotary Club of Chennai Coastal distributes menstrual cups to women police personnel in Egmore

November 17, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Rotary Club of Chennai Coastal on Friday distributed menstrual cups to 500 women police personnel at Pudupet in Egmore.

The Rotary Club of Chennai Coastal aims to address the issue of improper disposal of sanitary napkins by promoting the use of menstrual cups, which not only contribute to environmental preservation but also offer an economical solution. Sanitary napkins are not only costly but also have adverse effects on the environment. The club plans to expand this initiative to other districts, schools, and colleges, fostering a culture of menstrual hygiene management.

A.R.M. Ravikumar, president of the club, said: “We firmly believe that everyone deserves access to safe and sustainable menstrual hygiene solutions. By extending our efforts to rural areas, we aim to make a significant impact and enhance the lives of countless women.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.