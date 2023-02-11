Rotary club launches sustainability and wellness expo

February 11, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - CHENNAI

The Rotary International District 3232 on Friday inaugurated Sarvam, an expo aimed at promoting sustainable living, good health and wellness at Chennai Trade Centre.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, while inaugurating the expo, appreciated Rotary’s efforts to hold an one-of-a-kind sustainability event. Taking cue from Tamil Nadu, Ms. Sahu said, other parts of the country have subsequently banned several types of single-use plastics. She urged Rotary clubs in Chennai to join the mission of planting native saplings along with the district forest officer.

The expo inauguration was attended by Elizabeth Usovicz, Rotary International Director; Rotary International President’s Representative (USA); Krishnan Sadagopan, Senior Vice President (Engine Development); Ashok Leyland and Jaishankar Unnithan, Chairman of Rotary Expo Sarvam.

Ms. Usovicz said the expo — based on wellness, sustainability, and clean energy — is very much aligned with Rotary’s priorities as innovation and social well-being. The expo attendees will have an opportunity to engage with industry experts, participate in an interactive workshop with corporate social responsibility donors, and explore the latest products and services aimed at promoting a healthy and sustainable lifestyle, said a press release.