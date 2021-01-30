Chennai

Rotary Club, Freshworks donate equipment to VHS

VHS functionaries receiving the critical care equipment from Rotary Club and Freshworks.
Staff Reporter CHENNAI 30 January 2021 00:59 IST
Updated: 30 January 2021 00:59 IST

The Rotary Club of Madras East joined hands with Freshworks and donated critical care equipment to the Voluntary Health Services (VHS). The equipment, estimated at ₹5 lakh, will help their COVID-19 care facilities and this project, which was initiated by the Rotary Club of Madras East and is funded by Freshworks. Murugavel Selvan, club president, expressed his gratitude to the donor as well as VHS for their service.

