Chennai

Rotary Club, Freshworks donate equipment to VHS

VHS functionaries receiving the critical care equipment from Rotary Club and Freshworks.  

The Rotary Club of Madras East joined hands with Freshworks and donated critical care equipment to the Voluntary Health Services (VHS). The equipment, estimated at ₹5 lakh, will help their COVID-19 care facilities and this project, which was initiated by the Rotary Club of Madras East and is funded by Freshworks. Murugavel Selvan, club president, expressed his gratitude to the donor as well as VHS for their service.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2021 12:59:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/rotary-club-freshworks-donate-criticla-care-equipment/article33700051.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY