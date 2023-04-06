Rotary Club, foundation commiossion digital mammography unit

April 06, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Rotary Club of Madras-MidTown (RCMM) along with Rotary Cancer and Research Foundation (RCRF) dedicated a “Digital Mammography Unit” at Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital (TNGMSSH) on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the RCMM and the RCRF came to know from authorities of the hospital on the need for a digital mammography unit. They found a donor through Rotary Foundations’ global grant. As part of the Corporate Social Responsibility grants, Chennai-based The Bharat FIH Ltd., a unit of Foxconn International, came forward to help the cause.

Digital Mammography helps identify the presence of any cancerous tissues in the breast and mammary glands.

Karthik Veerabadran, president of RCMM, said the digital mammography unit worth ₹57 lakh would help screening 1,500 to 1,800 women a year at this hospital alone. Josh Foulger, managing director of The Bharat FIH Ltd. was present at the inauguration along with R. Vimala, director of TNGMSSH, N. Nanda Kumar, district governor, Rotary International District 3232 and Bhavesh Shah, trustee of RCRF.