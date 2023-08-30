Rotary Club donates dialysis machines

August 30, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Rotary Club of Anna Nagar Aadithya donated 10 dialysis machines to the Public Health Centre at West Mambalam on Monday.

In a press release, the club said that the donation worth ₹85 lakh, symbolises their dedication to community welfare, and that they’re taking steps towards empowerment, healthcare enhancement and overall societal betterment. J. Karunanithi, MLA. T. Nagar Constituency who was the Chief Guest at the event thanked the club for their efforts towards supporting the constituency. Nandakumar, Rotary District governor, spoke about the projects done during his tenure.

Rotary Club of Anna Nagar Aadithya President Janardhanan and ISAK Nazer were also present on the occasion.

