Chennai

Rotary Club donates dialysis machines

The Rotary Club of Chennai Kodambakkam donated five dialysis machines estimated at over ₹30 lakh to Shree Jain Medical Relief Society to mark Independence Day.

S. Balaguru, president of the Rotary Club of Chennai Kodambakkam, said: “There is an increasing need for dialysis units as a large number of people coming under the economically weaker sections of the society are affected and face funds crunch to get the regular treatment”.

T. Maheshraj, chairman of the dialysis project, said: “With this, more than 500 patients can get treatment every month at the society.”

Aug 16, 2020

