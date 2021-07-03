Chennai

Rotary Club donates Advanced Endoscopy equipment

The Hindu Mission Hospital in Tambaram has received an Advanced Endoscopy equipment for diagnosing and treating Gastric and Colon Cancer. The advanced Endoscopy equipment was donated to the hospital by the Rotary Club of Madras East on Wednesday.

The equipment, which costs ₹43 lakh, has been donated through the Global Grant project through sponsorship of various other international Rotary Clubs including Rotary Club of Coromandel. The Endoscopy equipment is the state of art facility which would help the Hindu Mission Hospital to cater to the ever growing cases of gastric issues both for detection and treatment, a press release said.


