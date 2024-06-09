Rotary Capital Awards 2024 held

The Rotary Capital Awards 2024, which was held in the city on Saturday, recognised the professional excellence of people from different walks of life.

The event, organised by the Rotary Club of Chennai Capital, honours the contributions of those working towards uplifting the society. It began in 2019.

Awards galore

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to M. Rajaram, Member and Chairman, Tamil Nadu Lokayukta. The Professional Excellence Award was shared between Joy Verghese, Neurosurgeon, Apollo Hospital, Kandhan Duraisamy, Advocate, Madras High Court, and M. Malaiappan, Professor, Department of Psychiatry, Madras Medical College.

While the Eminent Faculty Award was conferred on G. Maikandhan, former Head of Mechanical Engineering, Hindustan University, the Sports Excellence Award was received by Jayasankar Menon, Asian All-Star Basketball Champion, and Abhay Singh, an athlete.

Hema Mani, Regional Director-HR, Lennox India Technology Centre, bagged the Excellence in HR Leadership Award and Arpana Jathanna Walters, Senior Vice-President, Design Modenik Private Limited, secured the Excellence Award in Fashion Design.

Sriram Gopal, Founder and CEO of Future Farms, got the Green Warrior Award and Mohammed Saam Anwar, Asian Gold Medalist in Power lifting (Hong Kong), bagged the Young Achiever Award.

The Best Youth Artist Award was given to Palak Chauhan, western classical pianist.

