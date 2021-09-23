Rose Day observedat Apollo

CHENNAI

23 September 2021 01:27 IST

Silambarasan participates in Apollo’s Rose Day

World Rose Day was observed by Apollo Cancer Centre, Teynampet, to spread the message that cancer is conquerable.

The celebrations are a time for the hospital to show appreciation to patients and their families.

Actor Silambarasan T.R. said that he was honoured to meet real life heroes who were fighting cancer head on and winning it one step a day. Cancer survivors at the Apollo Cancer Institute shared their experiences. They narrated how a positive attitude, willpower, and strong support from family and friends played a crucial role in their recovery.

Harshad Reddy, Director, Apollo Hospitals, said the group observed Rose Day to appreciate how valiant the patients have been as the mental impact of the disease was big. “It is a tough battle and we are glad that we could help these warriors in our best capacity,” he said.

The day is observed to celebrate life for cancer patients in the name of Melinda Rose, a 14-year-old Canadian who despite being afflicted with cancer, spent her time spreading cheer and happiness all around her.